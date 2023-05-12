Carly Pearce Brightens ACM Awards 2023 Red Carpet in Orange Corset Dress & Gold Metallic Heels

Carly Pearce made a vibrant arrival at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday night in Frisco, Texas.

The four-time ACM Award winner wore a strapless tangerine dress. The cheerful dress has a corset bodice that transitioned into a draped skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Carly Pearce attends the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Kentucky Native’s makeup was equally as vibrant as her eye-catching ensemble. Carly sported a smoldering orange eyeshadow look with matching blush and a glossy bright pink lips. Her hair was styled in an effortless yet sophisticated beach wave.

On the footwear front, Pearce donned gold metallic sandals with stilettos of at least 4 inches.

A closer look at Carly Pearce’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

Pearce is no stranger to the ACM Awards. Not only has she won four times, but she also has been nominated 12 times across multiple categories, including best new female artist, video, single, music event and female artist. This year, “What He Didn’t Do” is nominated for Best Video, and “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” is nominated for Best Single. Pearce is also performing at the 2023 ACM Awards, alongside Ed Sheeran, Miranda Lambert, and Keith Urban.

The Academy of Country Music Awards, which honor the top artists in country music, have taken place since 1966. The 58th annual ACM Awards were held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Hosted by country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the event featured live performances from artists including Ed Sheeran, Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood.

