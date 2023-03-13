Cardi B Is a Lady in Red With Sheer-Veiled Dress & 6-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023

Cardi B brought red-hot style to the red carpet at Vanity Fair‘s 2023 Oscars party.

The musician arrived with husband Offset to the occasion at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night, wearing a bright scarlet dress.

The “Money” singer’s ensemble included a gathered satin bodice with a corseted base and asymmetric one-shouldered neckline, cinched by a ruched bodycon skirt that skimmed the floor.

Cardi B attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The “WAP” musician’s attire was dramatically finished with a sheer crimson tulle headpiece that wrapped around her neck like a scarf, creating a full face covering and a flowing cape-like train. Sparkling diamond earrings, bracelets and layered rings also brought the moment a glamorous dash of sparkle.

Cardi B attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: WireImage for Vanity Fair

When it came to shoes, Cardi B slipped into a pair of metallic Jimmy Choo Max platform sandals. The style features stiletto heels reaching 5.9 inches, a silver metallic finish and an ankle strap for security.

Cardi B attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The annual Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair celebrates the end of the awards season, as well as the winners of the 2023 Academy Awards. The event will feature a red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, hosted by YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg. The carpet is one of the year’s most star-studded events, with 2023 guests including Kylie Jenner, Florence Pugh, Nancy Pelosi and Channing Tatum — as well as Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser, among others.

PHOTOS: Discover the ‘Vanity Fair’ 2023 Oscars party red carpet arrivals in the gallery.