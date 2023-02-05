Cardi B Revamps Patchwork with Leather, Lace and Diamonds at Pre-Grammy Gala 2023

Cardi B took neutrals to new heights at the 2023 Pre-Grammy Gala. The event honored Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman for their commitments to music, and included performances by Lizzo and Jennifer Hudson.

Cardi B hit the red carpet with husband Offset at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, wearing a daring patchwork dress. The Grammy Award-winning rapper’s sleeveless bodycon number featured thin upper straps, a dynamically curved neckline and draped train, crafted from panels of stitched lace, smooth and reptilian brown leather. The edgy set was accentuated with matching long gloves, as well as a tiered gold and diamond choker and sparkling rectangular drop earrings.

Cardi B attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Cardi B’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely the “Bodak Yellow” musician wore a set of heeled sandals, platforms or pumps, given her past red carpet appearances.

Offset and Cardi B attend the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 2023 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by artists including Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

