Cardi B Blooms in Dramatic Floral Dress by Chen Peng Studio on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023

Cardi B commanded attention on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet in a black and white outfit created with the help of her longtime stylist Kollin Carter, who has been responsible for many of her unforgettable Met looks.
The rapper paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld at the 2023 Met Gala, with a sculptural outfit created by Chen Peng Studio. The voluminous skirt was made up of larger-than-life flowers, while up top, she wore a sleeveless button-down shirt and an embellished corseted, finished off with a pronounced necktie.
Her footwear remained unseen, but the “Bodak Yellow” star is famous for her affinity for Christian Louboutin heels, famously referring to them as “bloody shoes” because of their iconic red soles. In addition to wearing a variety of shoe styles, such as Jimmy Choo sandals, Jessica Rich mules and Bottega Veneta combat boots, the rapper has also collaborated with Reebok and Fashion Nova to create successful fashion lines.
Cardi B has made her name known on the Met Gala red carpet in the past few years since she first started attending in 2018. For her first year, she wore Moschino. In 2019, the rapper stunned in an unforgettable dramatic red look from Thom Brown. She made her way back to the Met’s steps in 2022 with a look from Versace. “I like to be raunchy and I like to be chic and elegant. I get bored with doing just one thing. I’m happy that people like all my looks,” she said to FN in 2020 during the FNAAs, where she was honored as style influencer of the year.
The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
