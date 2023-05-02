Cardi B Blooms in Dramatic Floral Dress by Chen Peng Studio on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023

Cardi B commanded attention on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet in a black and white outfit created with the help of her longtime stylist Kollin Carter, who has been responsible for many of her unforgettable Met looks.

The rapper paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld at the 2023 Met Gala, with a sculptural outfit created by Chen Peng Studio. The voluminous skirt was made up of larger-than-life flowers, while up top, she wore a sleeveless button-down shirt and an embellished corseted, finished off with a pronounced necktie.

Cardi B at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Her footwear remained unseen, but the “Bodak Yellow” star is famous for her affinity for Christian Louboutin heels, famously referring to them as “bloody shoes” because of their iconic red soles. In addition to wearing a variety of shoe styles, such as Jimmy Choo sandals, Jessica Rich mules and Bottega Veneta combat boots, the rapper has also collaborated with Reebok and Fashion Nova to create successful fashion lines.

Related Paris Hilton Makes Met Gala Debut in Towering 8-Inch Heels & Marc Jacobs Leather Dress Kylie Jenner's Met Gala Look Brings Fire & Ice in Red Jean Paul Gaultier Dress & Pumps With Blue Robe on Red Carpet 2023 Lil Nas X's Met Gala Look Includes 6-Inch Heels, Thong & Body Paint on Red Carpet 2023

Cardi B at the 2023 Met Gala: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1. CREDIT: Getty Images

Cardi B has made her name known on the Met Gala red carpet in the past few years since she first started attending in 2018. For her first year, she wore Moschino. In 2019, the rapper stunned in an unforgettable dramatic red look from Thom Brown. She made her way back to the Met’s steps in 2022 with a look from Versace. “I like to be raunchy and I like to be chic and elegant. I get bored with doing just one thing. I’m happy that people like all my looks,” she said to FN in 2020 during the FNAAs, where she was honored as style influencer of the year.

Cardi B at the 2023 Met Gala: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

PHOTOS: Met Gala Red Carpet: Photos of All Arrivals, Live Updates