Cardi B Makes Spellbinding Arrival in Sculpted Blue Dress at Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet With Offset

Cardi B attended the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight in Los Angeles alongside fellow musician and husband Offset. Although Cardi is not up for any awards this year, she is presenting one of the categoris. She will also be performing alongside other A-List performers, including Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monae and more.

Cardi B and Offset attend the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

A lover of dramatic looks, Cardi was clad in a sculptural bright cobalt blue gown from Gaurav Gupta featuring a lengthy train. The garment featured geometric cutouts and fabric that stood stiff but flowed like water, shrouding her features like a veil would. The structural bodice was followed by those aforementioned cutouts and an equally flowing skirt with an ultra-tailored fit.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper accessorized with diamond-encrusted jewelry including a statement-making ring and equally impactful earrings. As for her hair, Cardi’s tresses were slicked back and gathered into a low bun. The performer’s shoes were not visible.

Cardi B attended the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Looking just as dressy, Offset wore a white suit with black lapels. On the footwear front, the hitmaker wore what appeared to be chunky black boots.

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. Other nominees include Viola Davis, and Doja Cat. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

