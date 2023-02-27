Cara Delevingne Blooms in 5-Inch Heels & Dramatic Rose-Embellished Jumpsuit at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Cara Delevingne attended the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles tonight.

The model graced the SAGs carpet in an all-black Carolina Herrera ensemble centered around a fitted long-sleeved jumpsuit. The look was mainly comprised of a dramatic train attached at the hip, followed by two blooming rosettes of black fabric that gave Delevingne’s ensemble a romantic element.

Cara Delevingne at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Lifting herself to new heights, Delevingne sported a daring pair of black peep-toe platform heels that added a major boost to the “Only Murders in the Building” actress’ look. The platform pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes and towering block heels reaching around 5 inches in height.

A closer look at Cara Delevingne’s shoes. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino, and Burberry.

Cara Delevingne at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Delevingne’s shoe styles vary between edgy and elegant. On the red carpet, the star can be seen in platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Jimmy Choo, Casadei, and Christian Louboutin, among other top brands. Her off-duty style includes Chanel, Golden Goose, and Puma sneakers, plus RTA combat boots and Ugg slippers. Delevingne is a longtime fixture in the fashion industry from her modeling background, as well as brand ambassador roles for Dior, Tag Heuer and Puma.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler and Julia Garner.

