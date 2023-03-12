Cara Delevingne Revives Angelina Jolie’s Viral Leg Pose at Oscars in 6-Inch Heels & Red Dress for Red Carpet 2023

Cara Delevingne was a red vision at the 2023 Oscars.

Delevingne arrived to the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood on Sunday night, wearing a rosy red satin gown by Elie Saab. The model’s fall 2021 couture ensemble featured a cinched bodice with a massive bow-tied accent on its shoulder, creating a blooming appearance. A sharply draped skirt with a flowing hem and bold thigh-high slit sleekly finished the piece.

Cara Delevingne attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

On the red carpet, Delevingne channeled Angelina Jolie’s viral Oscars 2012 moment, posing with a dramatic thigh-high slit dress in black.

Angelina Jolie arrives at the 84th Annual Academy Awards at the Hollywood & Highland Center Feb. 26, 2012 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Cara Delevingne at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haeen finished the Delevingne’s attire with gleaming Serpenti serpent-shaped diamond post earrings, rings, a wrapped collar necklace and winding bangle from Bulgari.

Related Angela Bassett Goes Regal at Oscars in Purple Moschino Dress & Heels for Red Carpet 2023 Florence Pugh Channels Punk Princess Inspiration at Oscars in 6-Inch Heels & Valentino Dress for Red Carpet 2023 Harvey Guillén Brings Drama to Oscars in Christian Siriano Tuxedo Gown & Louboutins for Red Carpet 2023

When it came to shoes, Delevingne’s look was complete with a matching pair of Stuart Weitzman platform sandals. Her rosy red satin pair feature thick platform soles and thin ankle straps, as well as thin stiletto heels totaling at least 6 inches in height. The set elegantly streamlined her formal attire while remaining sharp an dynamic in its own right, creating a true head-to-toe statement for the formal occasion.

A closer look at Delevingne’s Weitzman platforms. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

Cara Delevingne attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

PHOTOS: Discover the Oscars 2023 red carpet arrivals in the gallery.