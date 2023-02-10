Cara Delevingne Commands Attention in Sheer Rose-Embroidered Robe & Buckled Boots at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023

Cara Delevingne brought daring romantic style to the 2023 NFL Honors tonight.

While posing on the red carpet for the occasion at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz., Delevingne wore a black bodysuit beneath a pair of sheer black trousers. Paired with a matching cinched sheer robe, both pieces were covered in red and green rose embroidery, giving them an elegant floral flourish. Delevingne simply punctuated her outfit with gold stud earrings, as well as a red lip.

Cara Delevingne attends the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona on Feb. 9, 2023. CREDIT: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

When it came to footwear, Delevingne finished her outfit with a set of black boots. Her smooth style — likely crafted from leather — featured pointed toes with a calf-high silhouette, topped with several wide straps accented by silver buckles. Though the grungy style’s heels could not be seen, they were likely finished with thick block or angled Cuban heels totaling 2-3 inches in height, given similar trending styles on the market today.

Regardless, the pair certainly gave a bohemian edge to the “Planet Sex” star’s dynamic attire.

A closer look at Delevingne’s boots. CREDIT: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The 12th annual NFL Honors will air simultaneously on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year’s ceremony at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. J.J. Watt, Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars will present the awards. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Brody Purdy are some of the nominated players.

