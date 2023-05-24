Worst-Dressed at Cannes Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet, According to Twitter

The Cannes Film Festival has returned with its signature star-studded red carpet. However, this also brings a range of hotly debated red carpet outfits.

From textures to silhouettes and fabric choices, Twitter users were quick to critique what celebrities wore throughout the annual event. Chanel drew particular ire for its dressing of celebrities including Blackpink’s Jennie Kim, while other stars were critiqued for their outfits’ appearance, colors, embellishments and overall fits.

Below, discover the Cannes Film Festival’s worst-dressed celebrities on the red carpet, according to Twitter.

Blackpink K-Pop Star Jennie Kim

Blackpink member Jennie Kim, also known as “Jennie” — a Chanel house ambassador since 2017 — wore a white minidress with sheer black caped shoulders to HBO Max’s “Idol” premiere, quickly deemed a flop by Twitter users. One user even stated they were “keeping my expectations low for jennie bc i don’t trust chanel at all.”

Jennie Kim attends the “The Idol” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 22, 2023. CREDIT: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Brie Larson

Brie Larson attended Kering’s Women in Motion Awards during the festival in a sleeveless printed Chanel spring 2023 dress, overlaid with a sheer black feather-accented cape. However, the Oscar-winning actress’ outfit wasn’t favored by Twitter users, one of which compared it to “dressing like grandma.” Another bluntly stated: “Another hideous dress she’s 0 for 5.”

Brie Larson attends the 2023 “Kering Women in Motion Award” during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 21, 2023. CREDIT: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Araya Hargate

Actress Araya Hargate made waves for her sheer paneled red dress at the premiere of “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.” Unfortunately, users quickly slammed her corset-belted outfit as the “worst dress” of the festival.

Araya Hargate attends the “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 18, 2023. CREDIT: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai made headlines for the dramatic nature of her outfit: a silver gown with a draped train and massive folded hooded bodice coated in thin silver sequins, all cinched by a massive black velvet bow. However, the piece drew ire from numerous Twitter users, who deemed the dress her “worst” outfit yet at the festival. “Such a beautiful woman and such awful dresses,” one user stated.

Aishwarya Rai attends the “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 18, 2023. CREDIT: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kika Gomes

Kika Gomes drew ire from Twitter users for her Cannes ensemble, seen with boyfriend Pierre Gasly: a black paneled dress interwoven with daring bodice and side cutouts cinched by glittering lace-up straps. The Portuguese model and actress’ dress was deemed “ROUGH,” with one user stating the dress appeared “cheap” and “does NOT fit well.”

(L-R): Pierre Gasly and Kika Gomes attend the “La Passion De Dodin Bouffant” premiere during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 24, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival annually premieres the year’s upcoming international films in Cannes, France. The 2023 ceremony, led by filmmaker Ruben Östlund as jury president, will be held from May 16 to May 27. Top films at this year’s event include “Jeanne du Barry,” “Elemental,” “Anselm” and “Le Retour.”

