Camila Cabello Gets Edgy in Floral Bralette Dress & Stuart Weitzman Heels at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

Camila Cabello made a striking arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet tonight in Los Angeles with an edgy look. The Cuban-American singer, who usually collaborates with J-Lo’s stylist Rob Zangardi for her red carpet appearances, had on PatBo’s hand-beaded rosette gown from the brand’s spring 2023 collection.

The top of the gown consisted of a unique triangular bralette that featured pearl-like beads for the straps and band of the top. The cups of the bralette featured a multi-circle design with a white faux-flower center. The bralette connected to a black maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Camila Cabello attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 05 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

For accessories, Cabello kept things glam with a pair of pearl-and-diamond earrings and two statement rings featuring the same gems, which blended well with the design of the top of the singer’s dress.

Cabello topped off the unique gown with a pair of black, ankle-strap Stuart Weitzman platform heels. The style featured heels ranging about 4 inches.

Camila Cabello wearing a handbeaded dress from the Patbo Spring 2023 collection. CREDIT: WireImage

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. Other nominees include Viola Davis, and Doja Cat. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

