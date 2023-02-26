Caleb McLaughlin Suits Up in Dior & Brogues at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023

Caleb McLaughlin suited up for the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards tonight. This year, McLaughlin was nominated for an NAACP award in the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category.

The “Stranger Things” star arrived at the scene in a tailored black Dior suit. The blazer featured a satin label with the brand’s logo all over the lapel and the inner lining.

Caleb McLaughlin attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

McLaughlin paired the blazer with a pair of straight-leg pants in the same matte fabric. The “Concrete Cowboy” star paired the suit with a fly front button-down shirt in a lighter black tone.

The actor wore his hair in tight braids styled towards the right and a full beard. McLaughlin accessorized the outfit minimally with diamond stud earrings and a gemmed-up black ring.

For shoes, the actor wore a pair of black calfskin, round-toe Dior Evidence Derby Brogues. The shoes feature a classic lace-up closure with the Dior signature embossed on the sides, and the brand’s initials embossed across the top of the shoe over the toes. The pair retails for $1,100 on the brand’s website.

McLaughlin sporting Dior Evidence Derby Brogues. CREDIT: Getty Images

McLaughlin previously won an NAACP Image award for Outstanding Performance by a Youth Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series category in 2018, thanks to his work on “Stranger Things.”

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.

