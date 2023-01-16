Busy Philipps Brings Shades of Gray in St. John Dress to Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet 2023

Busy Philipps was one of the many stars that arrived at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet in style.

The actress slipped on a gray maxi dress from St. John for the annual event. The dress was designed with a round neckline and classic bodice with a wool-like finish. She wore a similar colored scarf around her arms to add more layers and depth to the look.

Busy Philipps attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Critics Choice

Working with her stylist, Karla Welch, they accessorized the outfit with Neil Lane jewelry and a structured white clutch.

Celebrity hairstylist Kristin Heitkotter opted to style Philipps’ pink and blonde hair down the middle for a sleek look while celebrity makeup artist Kindra Mann made sure to make the contrasting eyebrows the center of the glam.

On her feet was a pair of nude pumps with a pronounced pointed toe. The slender pair made a sneak peek from under the hem of the dress with ease. She wore a similar black pair for the Center for Reproductive Rights NYC Gala when she matched it with a floral Dries Van Noten set.

Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards honors the achievements of filmmaking and television programming selected by the more than 600 members who complete the Critics Choice Association. This year, Chelsea Handler will host the star-studded event held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Cruise and Janelle Monae are some of the nominees expected to attend the prestigious event.

