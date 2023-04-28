Bryce Young Wears Travis Kelce’s ‘SNL’ Pink Dior Suit at NFL Draft 2023

Bryce Young looked dapper while being presented as a Carolina Panther at the NFL Draft 2023 held tonight in Kansas City, Mo.

The athlete, who was the No. 1 pick this year, went all in when it came to making a fashion statement by walking one of his first red carpet events in a striking pink Dior suit. Crafted in 100 percent pink wool twill, the jacket features a removable scarf that mimics the style of the sleeves and is finished with a Christian Dior Couture woven label. The daring style also features a double-peak-lapel and side-flap pocket.

Top prospect Bryce Young is introduced during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. CREDIT: Getty Images

Young’s suit is the same style worn by Travis Kelce on March 4, when he hosted “Saturday Night Live” after winning the Super Bowl LVII with Kansas City Chiefs.

Travis Kelce on “Saturday Night Live” CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Besides his fashion-forward taste on the red carpet, it seems like Young’s career in fashion is taking flight too. After becoming the NFL’s number one pick, Nike has just announced the former Alabama quarterback is signing an endorsement deal with the Jordan Brand. Although the Jordan Brand roster features more basketball stars than any other sport, it still includes some of football’s best players. NFL stars signed to Jordan Brand include Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

The annual NFL Draft allows teams in the National Football League (NFL) to induct new players. This year’s event, presented by Bud Light, will begin with its first round on April 27, followed by rounds 2-3 on April 28 and rounds 4-7 on April 29. Top players in this year’s Draft include Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Tyree Wilson and C.J. Stroud.

