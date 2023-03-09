Brooke Shields Thinks Pink in Fuchsia Suit and Pumps at Time’s Women of the Year Gala 2023

Brook Shields brought a pop of pink to Time magazine’s 2023 Women of the Year Gala, notably held on International Women’s Day.

Shields arrived for the occasion at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on Wednesday, wearing a bright pink suit. The “Pretty Baby” star hit the red carpet in a fuchsia blazer — complete with cuffed sleeves — atop a set of high-waisted trousers with lightly flared hems. The set was layered atop a matching bralette with a low neckline and curved base, creating a dynamic cutout appearance.

Brooke Shields attends the ‘Time’ Women of the Year Gala 2023 at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles on March 8, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Shields’ outfit was finished with a sparkling diamond watch, pendant necklace, dangling earrings and layered bracelets, as well as a gleaming gold-lined bar clutch.

Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett and Brooke Shields attend the ‘Time’ Women of the Year Gala 2023 at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles on March 8, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Shields slipped on a pair of sharp pumps to streamline her suit. Her smooth fuchsia suede style — perfectly matching her suit — included triangular toes and closed counters, finished with thin stiletto heels totaling 4 inches in height. The style created a distinctly monochrome ensemble for the “A Castle for Christmas” actress while remaining optimistic and vibrant for the empowering occasion.

A closer look at Shields’ pumps. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Time magazine’s Women of the Year Gala celebrates its Women of the Year list, which highlights the achievements of women pursuing an equalized world. This year’s second annual event was notably held on International Women’s Day. The 2023 Women of the Year honorees include Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett, Phoebe Bridgers, Quinta Brunson, Megan Rapinoe and Ramla Ali.

