49ers’ Brock Purdy Puts Casual Spin on Sharp Suiting With Slip-On Knit Loafers at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023

Brock Purdy put a casual spin on sharp suiting for the 2023 NFL Honors in Phoenix, Ariz. tonight. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback is nominated for Offensive Rookie at this year’s annual ceremony.

Purdy appeared in bold blue style for the occasion. While arriving at the Symphony Hall, the NFL appeared in a blue suit. His ensemble consisted of a blazer jacket with coordinating trousers that were held up by a brown leather belt.

Brock Purdy attends the 12th Annual NFL Honors held at Symphony Hall at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

He teamed both pieces with a dark blue button-down shirt and matching tie. Sticking to a sophisticated style moment, he simply accessorized with a silver watch.

Completing the NFL player’s wardrobe was Wolf & Shepherd’s Swiftknit Loafers. The silhouette includes a flexible knit construction and a cushy arch-supporting insole bringing sporty comfort to a modern loafer with sneaker DNA.

A closer look at Brok Purdy’s loafers at the NFL Honors in Phoenix, Ariz. on Feb. 9, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Often made of leather, loafers are slip-on shoes worn by all genders. Loafers were first popularized in the 1950s amongst men, yet evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes. Unlike leather dress shoes, loafers are a more casual footwear choice, perfect for any occasion including attending high-profile red carpet events.

Brock Purdy attends the 12th Annual NFL Honors held at Symphony Hall at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The 12th annual NFL Honors will air simultaneously on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year’s ceremony at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. J.J. Watt, Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars will present the awards. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Brody Purdy are some of the nominated players.

PHOTOS: Discover more athlete and celebrity arrivals at the 2023 NFL Honors in the gallery.