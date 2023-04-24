Brie Larson Sparkles in Rodarte Dress & Heels at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion L.A. Awards 2023

Brie Larson gleamed on the red carpet for the Daily Front Row’s 2023 Fashion Los Angeles Awards. The actress attended to introduce Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy, who won the event’s Designer of the Year award.

While hitting the red carpet at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday, Larson wore a sparkling red and black Rodarte dress. Her pre-spring 2023 style featured a draped black silk bias charmeuse skirt, complete with a puffed short-sleeved bodice coated in red sequins. The sparkly piece was finished with a plunging neckline lined in romantic black lace.

Brie Larson attends the “Daily Front Row” Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards. CREDIT: Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Stylist Samantha McMillen finished the “Captain Marvel” actress‘ attire with a gold ring and stud earrings by Irene Neuwirth, each set with gleaming red gemstones.

Brie Larson introduces Kate and Laura Mulleavy for the Designer of the Year award at the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards. CREDIT: Getty Images for Daily Front Row

When it came to footwear, Larson’s shoes could not be seen beneath her dress’ long skirt. However, McMillen revealed on Instagram that the Oscar-winning star’s outfit was finished with a set of shoes from Femme Los Angeles. The brand is known for its sleek vegan footwear, often featuring pointed ankle wrap and slip-on sandals with towering stiletto heels.

(L-R): Kate Mulleavy, Brie Larson and Laura Mulleavy attend the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards. CREDIT: Getty Images for Daily Front Row

The Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards recognizes outstanding achievements in fashion and beauty. This year’s festivities, held at The Beverly Hills Hotel, were emceed by Law Roach. Honorees included Gwyneth Paltrow for Powerhouse Brand of the Year (G. Label by Goop), “White Lotus” actress Meghann Fahy for Breakout Style Star of the Year and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton for Hair Artist of the Year.

