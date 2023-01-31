Pamela Anderson’s Son Brandon Lee Sharpens Up in Navy Blue Suit & Shiny Dress Shoes at ‘Pamela, a Love Story’ Premiere

Brandon Lee attended Netflix’s “Pamela, a Love Story” premiere at Tudum Theater yesterday in Hollywood, Calif. For the occasion, the eldest son of “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee suited up in navy with sleek dress shoes.

Brandon’s suit was a deep navy blue comprised of a fitted blazer jacket and matching pleated trousers. Underneath his jacket, he wore a crisp white button-down in tandem with a blue tie.

(L-R) Brandon Thomas Lee and Pamela Anderson attend the premiere of Netflix’s “Pamela, a Love Story” at Tudum Theater on Jan. 30, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Sticking to the classics, Brandon stepped onto the carpet in a classic pair of black dress shoes with thin black laces, the leather footwear offering the “Cosmic Sin” star a wide range of movement while traversing the flash of cameras.

The formal footwear included short squared heels and a streamlined silhouette with a glossy patent leather finish. The reliable style is a closet staple for many men for its versatility and comfort.

(L-R) Brandon Lee and Pamela Anderson attend the premiere of Netflix’s “Pamela, a love story” at TUDUM Theater on Jan. 30, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Brandon posed on the red carpet with his mother and brother Dylan Jagger Lee.

Anderson slipped into a skin-tight red piece for the premiere. The actress and long-time PETA ambassador wore a Naeem Kahn slim-fitting dress with beaded details on the front. She stayed loyal to her signature 90s look for beauty look as well, sporting a messy updo with slightly parted fringe, brown-lined lips and extra black eyeliner framing her blue eyes.

As for Anderson’s footwear choice, the star matched her dress with a pair of high-heeled Christian Louboutin sandals with a strappy construction.

(L-R) Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson, and Dylan Jagger Lee attend the premiere of Netflix’s “Pamela, a Love Story” at Tudum Theater on Jan. 30, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: FilmMagic

“Pamela, a Love Story” follows the trajectory, life and career of Pamela Anderson, from small-town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother. The television program will be available to stream on Netflix starting today.

