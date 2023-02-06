Brandi Carlile’s Wife Catherine Shepherd & Their Kids Take the Stage in Whimsical Style at Grammy Awards 2023

Brandi Carlile’s wife Catherine Shepherd and their two children, Evangeline Ruth and Elijah, made for a coordinated dressed trio on stage for the 65th Grammy Awards tonight in Los Angeles.

Shepherd wore a pink, yellow, green and black floral shirt dress with a pleated skirt and a high slit, which coordinated well with the hot pink tone of her wife’s button-down shirt.

(L-R) Elijah Carlile, Catherine Shepherd, and Evangeline Ruth Carlile speak during the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 05 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

Underneath the top, Shepherd wore a pair of wide-legged, black pinstripe pants with a long hem that revealed the tip of the philanthropist’s pointed-toe leather oxfords.

Evangeline Ruth and Elijah were both as whimsically dressed this evening. Elijah wore an A-line black dress covered in multi-colored lunar crescents and stars and paired the dress with a pair of black-and-white cowboy boots. While Evangeline Ruth wore a funky two-piece suit with an equally bold pattern as her sister’s and black shoes.

Related Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Wife Lauren Hashian Sparkles in Silver Slit Dress & Crystal-Embellished Sandals at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023 Camila Cabello Gets Edgy in Floral Bralette Dress & Stuart Weitzman Heels at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023 Olivia Rodrigo Makes a Y2K Statement in Sheer Black Dress & Invisible Heels at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

(L-R) Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd made for a dapper duo on the Grammy Awards red carpet. CREDIT: Getty Images

Shepherd delivered a lovely speech to the crowd to introduce her wife’s live performance of the hit song “Broken Horses,” a song for which Carlile also won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance.

“Millions of you watching tonight fell in love with the next performer four years ago when she took the Grammys stage for the first time and delivered one of the most iconic performances in Grammy history. I was lucky enough to marry her more than a decade ago so I was way ahead of you. It means the world to me to stand here tonight with our beautiful daughters by my side and introduce you, in our humble opinion, one of the greatest, most authentic artists and human beings on the planet,” said Shepherd.

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. Other nominees include Viola Davis, and Doja Cat. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

PHOTOS: Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023 Photos: Live Updates