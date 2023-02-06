Brandi Carlile Suits Up in Versace & Shiny Oxfords at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023 With Wife Catherine Shepherd

Brandi Carlile and her wife Catherine Shepherd made for a dynamically dapper duo at the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles tonight.

Carlile is nominated for five Grammy Awards including; Best Pop Solo Performance, Record of the Year, Song of the Year (for both “A Beautiful Noise” and “Right on Time”), and Best American Roots Performance, and has previously won eight Grammys prior to this year.

The singer showed up in style, wearing a Versace black satin two-piece suit and a hot pink button-down shirt paired with a skinny black tie.

Brandi Carlile attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 05 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The suit consisted of a long, single-breasted blazer that hit the singer’s knees and a pair of straight-leg pants. Both the jacket’s sleeves and trousers’ side panels featured detailed black sequin embroidery.

For glam, the musician styled their light brown locks in a relaxed side part and casually tousled waves and had a fairly minimalistic makeup look save for a subtle, brown smokey eye.

(L-R) Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd made for a dapper duo on the Grammy Awards red carpet. CREDIT: Getty Images

For shoes, Carlile went with a pair of black patent-leather oxfords that coordinated well with the color palette of their ensemble.

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. Other nominees include Viola Davis, and Doja Cat. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

