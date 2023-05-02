Blackpink’s Jennie Pops in Chanel Camellia Minidress & Satin Pumps on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023

Blackpink member Jennie embodied Chanel glamour on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala.

Jennie arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for the occasion on Monday night, wearing a black and white Chanel outfit — fitting, as she’s been the house’s brand ambassador since 2019. The “Pink Venom” musician’s attire featured a sleeveless white satin minidress with a scalloped neckline and flared skirt, cinched by a black bow-tied sash topped with an ivory satin camellia.

Blackpink’s Jennie attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Blackpink’s Jennie attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

For a chic twist, Jennie’s outfit was layered over sheer black tights. Her accessories for the occasion followed a similar two-toned palette, reminiscent of Chanel’s signature brand colors and packaging: a black silk choker, black elbow-length gloves and a white hair camellia, as well as a single sparkling diamond earring.

Blackpink’s Jennie attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Jennie slipped on a pair of Chanel platform pumps to finish her outfit. The “Solo” singer’s style featured smooth black satin uppers with closed counters and thick platform soles, topped by the French brand’s signature capped toes. A set of thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the pair with a sleek height boost, both complementing and instantly streamlining Jennie’s attire with its matching neutral tone.

A closer look at Jennie’s Chanel pumps. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

