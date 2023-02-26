Blac Chyna Flatters Her Feet in Gold Heels for NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023

Blac Chyna attended the 54th NAACP Image Awards tonight in Pasadena, Calif. Chyna’s appearance brought a vibrant pop of color, the socialite clad in an orange dress with metallic pumps.

Chyna wore a tangerine-colored gown featuring strong boxy shoulders, long sleeves and a plunging neckline. The garment was embellished with brilliant gilded detailing that decorated the public figure’s shoulders and midsection just past the deep neckline. The skirt that followed the loose billowing top was similarly relaxed, trailing ever so slightly behind Chyna.

Blac Chyna at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

In addition, the skirt also featured handy deep pockets on the hips and a front-facing slit that climbed the legs, spotlighting the model’s shoes. Appropriate for formal events, floor-length gowns are often made of fabrics like chiffon or organza to elevate the overall feel of the dress. Gowns that sweep the floor can have a variety of silhouettes and necklines.

Related Kerry Washington Gleams in Fendi Bralette Dress & Knotted Heels at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023 Angela Bassett Embraces White-Hot Dressing in Plunging Jumpsuit & Heels at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023 Zendaya Commands Attention at NAACP Awards 2023 in Versace Dress & Sharp Pumps

Rounding out her look, Chyna wore tiny diamond studs in her ears and wore her hair in a curly pixie cut that refreshed her features without clouding them over.

Opting for a sharp and effortlessly shiny addition to her ensemble, Chyna slipped on a pair of glossy metallic gold pointed-toe pumps that offered the star a high-shiny addition. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction.

A closer look at Blac Chyna’s shoes. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Blac Chyna at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.

PHOTOS: See all of the celebrity red carpet arrivals at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards.