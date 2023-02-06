Blac Chyna Brings Drama in Raven-Inspired Feathered Bodysuit & Strappy Sandals at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

Blac Chyna made a bold arrival at the 2023 Annual Grammy Awards wearing an all-black look tonight in Los Angeles.

The socialite dressed up in a larger-than-life outfit designed with hundreds of feathers and embellishments, channeling a ravefn.

Blac Chyna attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

The bodysuit featured a corseted bodice covered in various textures. Black ornamental tassels draped her legs as she layered sheer legwear underneath. Best of all was the feathers that created a fashionable aura surrounding Blac Chyna’s silhouette.

The ensemble included a coordinating headpiece spotlighted by a ruby medallion at the center. She brought the drama to her makeup look by opting for a daring black eyeshadow and liner look, creating small black dots below her lower lashes.

On her feet, she selected strappy sandals complete with black embellishments. This classic silhouette offered glamour and sparkle to her evening look and elevated her outfit by at least 4 inches.

Blac Chyna attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 05, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. Other nominees include Viola Davis, and Doja Cat. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo

