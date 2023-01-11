Billy Porter Pops in Viral-Inspired Pink Tuxedo Gown & Diamonds at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

Billy Porter brought the power of pink to the 2023 Golden Globes, were he will present the Carol Burnett Lifetime Achievement Award to Ryan Murphy.

While hitting the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, the “Pose” star wore a vibrant gown by Christian Siriano — a revamped replica of the viral gown he wore to the 2019 Oscars. His fuchsia velvet piece featured a flowing ball skirt in a double-breasted silhouette, complete with long sleeves. A slim silk-lapeled bodice, matching bow tie and white collared shirt finished the piece. Porter also accessorized with layered diamond earrings.

Billy Porter attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

“He asked me to come in the Oscar dress,” Porter told Variety of Murphy’s outfit request. “I couldn’t really do that, so Christian Siriano whipped something else together for me.”

When it came to footwear, Porter’s shoes of choice couldn’t be seen. However, it’s likely the star slipped into a pair of towering platform pumps or boots, as he’s previously worn to formal red carpets in the past.

Billy Porter attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety.

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars on the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2023 in the gallery.