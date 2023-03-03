Billy Porter Amps Up Floral Suit With Curved Brogue Heels at Carol Burnett’s 90th Birthday Celebration

Billy Porter put a fashionable flair on sharp suiting to celebrate Carol Burnett’s upcoming 90th birthday. The Tony Award-winning actor joined the “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” tribute show in Los Angeles last night. The special was taped this Thursday at the Avalon Hollywood and will stream on April 26 on NBC, honoring Burnett’s groundbreaking career.

Porter appeared on the red carpet in a floral cream suit by Thom Browne. His ensemble included a blazer jacket and matching pleated flare-leg trousers. Both pieces were adorned with floral embroidery throughout.

Billy Porter attends “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” held at the Avalon Hollywood on March 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Billy Porter attends “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” held at the Avalon Hollywood on March 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The “Pose” star complemented the look with a white button-down shirt, which kept slightly undone to show off his layered pearl necklaces. Taking things up a notch, Porter added a wide-brimmed light-pink hat.

Giving his wardrobe a slick boost, the singer slipped into a pair of curved brogue heels, also by Browne. The silhouette peeked out underneath his pants leg and included a sharp, triangular pointed-toe and a stacked heel. The shoes featured 4-inch curved heels.

A closer look at Billy Porter’s pointy heels at “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” on March 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Billy Porter attends “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” held at the Avalon Hollywood on March 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Porter’s essential clothing style consists of effervescent patterns, printed muumuus and ruffled separates. He is known to blur lines and promote a more gender-fluid aesthetic. The “Cinderella” star often creates fashion moments that generate new discussions about gender as it relates to fashion. Throughout his career, Porter has donned avant-garde looks from brands like The Blonds, Christian Siriano and Sarah Sokol.

PHOTOS: Carol Burnett’s 90th Birthday Celebration Red Carpet With Cher, Katy Perry & More Stars.