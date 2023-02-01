Billy Porter Amps Up Athleisure Attire With Massive Puma x Palomo Hat, Suede Suit & Square-Toe Boots at ’80 for Brady’ Premiere

Billy Porter put a fashionable flair on athleisure attire for the “80 for Brady” premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 31. Porter stars in the comedy film alongside Jane Fonda, Rita Morena, Lily Tomlin and Sally Fields. The movie hits theaters on Feb. 3 and follows four best friends that live life to the fullest when they embark on a wild trip to see Tom Brady play in the 2017 Super Bowl.

In true fashion form, Porter brought drama to the carpet as he arrived at the Regency Village Theatre. For the occasion, the Tony Award-winning actor wore Puma’s T7-inspired suit. The ensemble consisted of a caramel suede blazer jacket and matching pants. The “Pose” star complemented the set with a white T-shirt and kept fuzzy brown Puma coat draped on his shoulders.

Billy Porter attends the premiere of “80 For Brady” held at Regency Village Theatre on Jan. 31, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Billy Porter attends the premiere of “80 For Brady” held at Regency Village Theatre on Jan. 31, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

To take things up a notch, Porter applied yellow glittery eyelashes above and below his eyes. Sticking to his statement-making sartorial prowess, the Grammy Award-winning singer accessorized with layered necklaces and the massive Puma x Palomo hat that initially debuted at Puma’s Futrograde show during New York Fashion Week.

Finishing Porter’s look was Sunni Sunni’s White Reese Square Toe Boots. Crafted in leather, the silhouette features zipper detailing on the inner sole, a square toeline and a 1.75-inch square heel.

A closer look at Billy Porter’s Sunni Sunni Square Toe Boots at the ’80 For Brady’ premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 30, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Porter’s essential clothing style consists of effervescent patterns, printed muumuus and ruffled separates. He is known to blur lines and promote a more gender-fluid aesthetic. The “Cinderella” star often creates fashion moments that generate new discussions about gender as it relates to fashion. Throughout his career, Porter has donned avant-garde looks from brands like The Blonds, Christian Siriano and Sarah Sokol.

