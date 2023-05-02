Billie Eilish’s Met Gala 2023 Daring Sheer Dress Gets the Gothic Treatment in 6-Inch Heels on the Red Carpet

Billie Eilish made a gothic statement on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet in New York tonight, joining numerous A-list celebrities at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The singer wore a Simone Rocha dress designed with intricate lace details that adorned the high-neck collar and long sleeves, as well as the tulle skirt, which was adorned with embellishments.

Billie Eilish attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Adding to the edgy vibe of her outfit, Eilish wore a crystal harness over the dress. To further accessorize, she opted for dramatic lace sleeves that added a touch of elegance to the overall look. Eilish also wore thigh-high stockings that featured a lace design.

Eilish completed the ensemble with towering platform heels that added 6 inches to the outfit. The towering platform trend has been making a comeback in recent years. The platform shoes, with their high-rise soles, can add inches to a person’s height while providing a bold fashion statement.

Billie Eilish attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Eilish hit the Met Gala for the third time. She served as a co-chair at her first ball in 2021, when she wore an Oscar de la Renta ballgown that nodded to old Hollywood glamour. She attended the 2022 event in a custom Gucci look, complete with a corset bodice that tapped into the Regency Era. The Grammy-winning singer partnered up with the brand a few months later when she was announced as the face of Gucci eyewear in September and starred in the campaign.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

