Beyoncé Celebrates New Record in Schiaparelli Corset Dress With Jay-Z at Grammy Awards 2023

Beyoncé was sleekly outfitted during the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, where she broke the record for all-time Grammy wins (32 total) with her four new trophies from the ceremony — including Best Dance/Electronic Album, Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best R&B Song and Best Traditional R&B Performance.

The award-winning musician celebrated her wins at the ceremony with husband Jay-Z, wearing her third outfit of the night: a custom jet-black ensemble from Schiaparelli. Designed by Daniel Roseberry and styled by KJ Moody, her couture outfit featured a black corset top covered in jet-black mirrored embroidery, paired with a column skirt crafted from smooth silk velvet. A set of long black velvet gloves, as well as sculpted gold drop earrings, formally completed her look.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the 2023 Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Earlier in the evening, Beyoncé also revealed she took a photo shoot with her three 2023 Grammys on Instagram, wearing a custom Balmain outfit designed by Olivier Rousteing: a dusty light pink velvet dress with a matching set of peep-toe wedge legging boots, paired with a sculpted gold bodice plate and headpiece.

During the ceremony, the musician also made waves in a corset-paneled and silver metallic Gucci gown, paired with Femme Los Angeles’ metallic silver ankle-wrap sandals.

Beyoncé attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 2023 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by artists including Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

