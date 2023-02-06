Beyoncé Breaks All-Time Grammy-Winning Record in Silver Gucci Dress & Ankle-Wrapped Stilettos at Grammy Awards 2023

Beyoncé brought high-shine style to the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight, where she broke the record for all-time Grammy wins (32 total now) with her four new trophies from the ceremony, including Best Dance/Electronic Album, Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best R&B Song and Best Traditional R&B Performance. Currently, she’s still nominated for Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

The award-winning musician arrived at the ceremony in a dramatically ornate Gucci ensemble: a strapless gown with a corseted hear-shaped peach satin bodice, attached to a metallic silver leather skirt with a trailing ruffle-tiered asymmetric hem. The piece was sleekly accessorized with elbow-length black leather gloves and diamond drop earrings.

Beyoncé attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

However, Beyoncé’s sleekest statement came from her footwear: a pair of metallic sandals by Femme Los Angeles. Designed by Janis Tello, the musician’s $199 London style featured shiny silver vegan leather uppers that smoothly matched her gown. The pointed-toe set was topped with thin toe straps and winding ankle straps that knotted around the “Break My Soul” singer’s ankled for added support, finished with 4.75-inch stiletto heels for a sultry, soaring height boost.

A closer look at Beyoncé’s Femme LA sandals. CREDIT: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Femme LA’s London sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Femme LA

The 2023 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by artists including Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

