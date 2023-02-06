×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Beyoncé Breaks All-Time Grammy-Winning Record in Silver Gucci Dress & Ankle-Wrapped Stilettos at Grammy Awards 2023

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
beyonce-sandals
Jennifer Lopez, Grammys 2023
H.E.R., Grammys 2023
Cardi B, Grammys 2023
Cardi B and Offset, Grammys 2023
View Gallery 72 Images

Beyoncé brought high-shine style to the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight, where she broke the record for all-time Grammy wins (32 total now) with her four new trophies from the ceremony, including Best Dance/Electronic Album, Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best R&B Song and Best Traditional R&B Performance. Currently, she’s still nominated for Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

The award-winning musician arrived at the ceremony in a dramatically ornate Gucci ensemble: a strapless gown with a corseted hear-shaped peach satin bodice, attached to a metallic silver leather skirt with a trailing ruffle-tiered asymmetric hem. The piece was sleekly accessorized with elbow-length black leather gloves and diamond drop earrings.

Related

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Wife Lauren Hashian Sparkles in Silver Slit Dress & Crystal-Embellished Sandals at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

Cardi B Gets Futuristic in Mirrored Dress & Metallic 6-Inch Heels at Grammy Awards 2023

Heidi Klum Commands Attention in Bombshell Chainlink Dress & Strappy Sandals at Grammys Red Carpet 2023 With Husband Tom Kaulitz

Beyoncé, Grammys, Grammy Awards, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, Femme, Femme LA, sandals, heels, high heels, heeled sandals, metallic sandals, silver sandals, ankle wrap sandals, stilettos, stiletto heels, pointed toe sandals
Beyoncé attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 5, 2023.
CREDIT: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

However, Beyoncé’s sleekest statement came from her footwear: a pair of metallic sandals by Femme Los Angeles. Designed by Janis Tello, the musician’s $199 London style featured shiny silver vegan leather uppers that smoothly matched her gown. The pointed-toe set was topped with thin toe straps and winding ankle straps that knotted around the “Break My Soul” singer’s ankled for added support, finished with 4.75-inch stiletto heels for a sultry, soaring height boost.

Beyoncé, Grammys, Grammy Awards, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, Femme, Femme LA, sandals, heels, high heels, heeled sandals, metallic sandals, silver sandals, ankle wrap sandals, stilettos, stiletto heels, pointed toe sandals
A closer look at Beyoncé’s Femme LA sandals.
CREDIT: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Femme, Femme LA, sandals, heels, high heels, heeled sandals, metallic sandals, silver sandals, ankle wrap sandals, stilettos, stiletto heels, pointed toe sandals
Femme LA’s London sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Femme LA

The 2023 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by artists including Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

PHOTOS: Discover all the celebrity arrivals at the Grammy Awards 2023 in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad