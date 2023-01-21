Beyoncé Gives Gilded Glamour at Atlantis The Royal Hotel Dubai in Gold Chainmail Dolce & Gabbana Dress & Leg-Climbing Sandals

Beyoncé attended the grand opening today for the Atlantis The Royal, Dubai’s new ultra-luxury hotel. “Queen Bey” was dressed in a gilded Dolce & Gabbana dress and leg climbing sandal heels. Post-red carpet, Beyonce will be holding a performance in celebration of the hotel’s grand opening.

Beyoncé attends the Atlantis The Royal grand reveal weekend, a new ultra-luxury resort on Jan. 21, 2023 in Dubai. CREDIT: Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro

Beyoncé’s dress was made of a golden chainmail-esque fabric that created a strappy bodice that gave way to a risky plunging neckline. Following the top was the floor-length skirt that was comprised of multiple sections divided by daring side-slits, each slit showing off a pair of bedazzled tights that laid underneath the hitmaker’s dress.

The high-shine style was partnered with an equally sparkling metallic gold cape with loads of volume that sat off the shoulders, cascading behind Beyoncé as she walked. On the accessories front, Beyoncé wore custom silver chandelier Messika earrings that sat in an asymmetrical fashion, the shimmering style designed by Valérie Messika.

As for footwear, Beyoncé stepped out in strappy gold sandal heels. The versatile footwear intersected on the tops of her feet and traveled up her legs for a barely-there construction. The thin straps on each shoe were seemingly bedazzled, each glittering strap acting to secure the style in place.

Throughout her career, Beyoncé has had many style ventures, from her House of Dereon line with her mother in the 2000s to her own Ivy Park line, which launched in 2015. In 2020, Beyoncé launched her Ivy Park x Adidas collection, which includes footwear and has capitalized on the athleisure trend.

Beyoncé will be holding a performance to celebrate the opening of the Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai, UAE, on Saturday. The songstress has reportedly been paid $24 million to hold the private one-hour set. Swedish House Mafia will also be performing alongside Beyoncé. The performance comes ahead of a tour supporting her “Renaissance” album.

