Becky G Sparkles in Sequined Little Black Dress & Peep-Toe Jimmy Choo Heels at Latin American Music Awards 2023

Becky G hit the red carpet at the 2023 Latin American Music Awards yesterday in Las Vegas in glamorous fashion.

The “Te Quiero Besar” songstress was outfitted in a black and silver sequined and beaded Loulou minidress comprised of a strappy plunging silver bodice featuring floral motifs that transitioned into a high-shine black midsection and skirt. Overtop her dazzling dress, the hitmaker layered on a black oversized floor-length PatBO coat that was worn off the shoulders and featured crystalized trim along the sleeves.

Becky G attends the 2023 Latin American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. CREDIT: FilmMagic

As for her footwear, the Latin pop star opted for a sleek and stylish addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of black peep-toe platform heels that gave her look a sky-high boost. The shoes were constructed of a black satin upper and sat atop thin stiletto heels that stood at around 4 to 5 inches. The pair also included rounded toes, short platform soles and a sturdy strappy construction that kept the shoes in place.

A closer look at Becky G’s shoes. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Platforms are a closet staple for many celebrities. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found in a wide range of styles from many brands including Gucci, Burberry, Valentino and Jimmy Choo among others.

Known for her bold and playful fashion choices, Becky G often incorporates bright colors, statement accessories and bold patterns into her outfits, mixing high-end designer pieces with more affordable streetwear. Her style is eclectic, fun and inspired by her Mexican-American roots, with nods to both traditional and modern Latin fashion.

Becky G attends the 2023 Latin American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 20, 2023 in Las Vegas. CREDIT: FilmMagic

The 2023 Latin American Music Awards took place at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday in Las Vegas. The annual music awards celebrate outstanding achievements of artists in the Latin music industry. This year, winners included Bad Bunny, Junior H, Rosalía, Shakira, Romeo Santos, Karol G and The Weeknd, among others.

