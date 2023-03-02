Becky G Is a Goth Bride in Crystal Mesh Corset Dress, Veil & Platforms at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Becky G revamped bridal style on the red carpet at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards. The singer was one of the ceremony’s honorees this year, receiving the Impact award.

While hitting the red carpet at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Becky G arrived in a sleek corseted minidress. The “Esquemas” musician’s ensemble featured a black and purple base paneled in crystal-embellished mesh and smooth velvet. Black swirling embroidery and tufted lace trim, as well as thin hooked shoulder straps, sleekly finished the piece.

Becky G attends the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 1, 2023. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Becky G’s outfit also gained a sleek twist from its key accessory: a matching blue bridal veil, trimmed in sheer black lace. Layered sparkling diamond necklaces, rings and thin drop earrings glamorously completed her ensemble.

Becky G attends the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 1, 2023. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Becky G completed her outfit with a soaring set of platform sandals. The “Shower” singer’s style featured thin curved toe and ankle straps atop thick platform soles. 4 to 5-inch stiletto heels finished the pair with a sky-high height boost, providing a slick base to the musician’s outfit.

A closer look at Becky G’s heels. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Becky G also took the opportunity at the Awards to pose on the red carpet with her family, who she brought as her dates for the special occasion.

Becky G and her family attend the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 1, 2023. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The Billboard Women in Music Awards honor the most influential female artists, executives and producers in the music industry. Quinta Brunson hosted this year’s event, held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Park. SZA was named the 2023 Woman of the Year, while additional honorees included Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, TWICE, Becky G, Latto, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Lainey Wilson, Rosalia and Sylvia Rhone.

