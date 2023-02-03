Bebe Rexha Is a Dancing Queen in 70s-Inspired Metallic Jumpsuit & Butterfly Platforms at Pre-Grammy Party

Dressed for the disco, Bebe Rexha attended Warner Music Group’s Pre-Grammy party at the Hollywood Athletic Club yesterday in Los Angeles.

Rexha’s ensemble was comprised of a halter-style metallic blue jumpsuit that looked like it came straight out of the 70s, channeling the likes of Diana Ross and ABBA. The glitzy garment was sequined and featured a plunging neckline and a front-facing bow detail that sat at the waist and attached to a blue belt.

Bebe Rexha attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party 2023 at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Feb. 02, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Upping the ante, Rexha sported crystalized hoops which she wore with matching rings and a bracelet.

Bebe Rexha attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party 2023 at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Feb. 02, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Lifting herself to new heights, Rexha sported a daring pair of bright blue peep-toe platform sandal heels with butterflies on top of each foot from Sophia Webster that added a major boost to the hitmaker’s look. The platform pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes and towering block heels reaching around 5 inches in height.

Bebe Rexha attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party 2023 at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Feb. 02, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Sophia Webster Farfalla Crystal Butterfly platform sandals. CREDIT: via Neiman Marcus

When it comes to shoes, Rexha’s rotation is often edgy and glamorous. On the red carpet, the “Baby, I’m Jealous” singer prefers crystal-embellished sandals and sleek boots from brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Saint Laurent. When off-duty, she also favors a full-glam moment with trendy styles like Bottega Veneta’s mesh sandals. However, the star also has an affinity for black and printed Nike sneakers — as well as affordable shoes from brands like Dolls Kill and Schuh.

