Bebe Rexha Channels Farrah Fawcett in Daring Pink Cutout Dress & Metallic Platforms at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

Bebe Rexha arrived on the red carpet tonight in Los Angeles wearing a bubblegum pink gown for the 2023 Grammy Awards. She was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “I’m Good (Blue),” a remix of the 1998 hit “Blue (Da Be Dee)” by Eiffel 65. Beyoncé ended up winning the category with “Break My Soul” during the pre-show ceremony.

Rexha updated Marilyn Monroe’s iconic pink gown in “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” with a bubblegum pink dress with matching gloves. The singer’s ensemble featured a halter neckline with a daring cutout and gathered fabric on the bodice, draping down into a skirt with a high slit.

Bebe Rexha attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

The singer accessorized with large hoop earrings and styled her blond tresses in a Farrah Fawcett-inspired hairdo.

As for footwear, Rexha paired her pink dress with metallic silver platforms. Although they were not fully visible due to the length of her dress, the shoes featured an open-toe silhouette and elevated her outfit by at least 4 inches.

Bebe Rexha attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Aside from her own hit songs like “Hey Mama” and “I Got You,” Rexha has written songs for a number of artists and music groups, including Eminem, Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas.

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

