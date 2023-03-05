Bebe Rexha Sparkles in Y2K Bedazzled Denim Jumpsuit and Crystal Boots at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023

Bebe Rexha took Y2K extremes to the red carpet for the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Rexha arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the occasion on Saturday night, tapping into several Y2K trends at once for the occasion with her core outfit: a blue denim jumpsuit. The collared short-sleeved style featured a zip-up bodice, stitched paneling and flared legs — all details that thrived in the early 2000’s fashion scene. However, one of the greatest — and most hotly debated — took center stage in Rexha’s outfit: allover bedazzled blue crystals, giving her outfit a sparkling finish. Amplifying its glitz were sparkling rectangular drop earrings, as well as layered diamond rings.

Bebe Rexha attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Rexha’s shoes of choice appeared to consist of glittering gold open-toed sandals. Though the style couldn’t be fully seen beneath her outfit’s long hems, it’s likely the “I’m A Mess” singer’s pair was complete with a strap-accented silhouette and heels totaling at least 3 inches in height.

Bebe Rexha attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

However, Rexha’s shoes worn while performing her and David Guetta’s hit song “I’m Good (Blue)” could be seen: a pair of metallic silver block-heeled boots with crystal-embellished toes. The style matched a similarly allover bedazzled silver jumpsuit, which still shone and sparkled after Rexha was coated in the show’s signature green slime.

Bebe Rexha performs at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

You can watch Rexha’s full performance on YouTube, below.

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards celebrate the year’s best children’s movies, TV shows and music, which are nominated by the channel’s global viewers. This year’s show was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., hosted by Charli D’Amelio and Nate Burleson. The occasion’s winners included Jenna Ortega, Millie Bobby Brown, Dwayne Johnson, Harry Styles, Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo.

