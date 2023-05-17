Baptiste Giabiconi Suits Up in Dior Skirt and Stacked Boots at Cannes Film Festival 2023’s Opening Ceremony

Baptiste Giabiconi was sharply suited for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

While at the event’s opening ceremony and premiere of “Jeanne du Barry” on Tuesday night, Giabiconi hit the red carpet in Cannes, France in a custom Dior outfit. Designed by Kim Jones, the actor’s ensemble featured a blue and white-specked tweed vest and kilted shorts, creating the appearance of a knee-length skirt set. The pair was layered with sheer black wool “CD Diamond”-embroidered socks, as well as a smooth navy blue wool jacket.

Baptiste Giabiconi attends the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 16, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

For a glint of glamour, the former Karl Lagerfeld muse’s look was finished with a wide silver chain-link necklace embellished with sparkling silver crystals.

Baptiste Giabiconi attends the opening ceremony gala dinner at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 16, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Giabiconi slipped on a pair of black leather boots to finish his outfit. The Chanel model’s style, also a custom Dior design featured smooth calf-high uppers with rounded shafts and toes, each accented by monochrome front stitching. His footwear was complete with low-heeled black stacked soles for a subtle height-boosting base, remaining neutral while bringing a modern take to men’s formalwear in place of a traditional Oxford or loafer shoe.

A closer look at Giabiconi’ Dior boots. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival annually premieres the year’s upcoming international films in Cannes, France. The 2023 ceremony, led by filmmaker Ruben Östlund as jury president, will be held from May 16 to May 27. Top films at this year’s event include “Jeanne du Barry,” “Elemental,” “Anselm” and “Le Retour.”

