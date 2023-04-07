Babyface’s Girlfriend Rika Tischendorf Straps Into Sandals With Ruched Bodycon Dress at GQ’s Global Creativity Awards

Babyface and his girlfriend, Rika Tischendorf, made bold style statements on the red carpet at GQ’s Global Creativity Awards last night. The first-ever inaugural event was held at the Water Street Associates Building in New York City.

Tishendorf commanded attention as she arrived at the ceremony. The German model appeared alongside Babyface in a blue ruched midi dress. The garment had one thick gold strap, an asymmetrical hem and drawstrings on the side.

Babyface and his girlfriend Rika Tischendorf attend the GQ Global Creativity Awards at WSA on April 06, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for GQ

The 33-year-old media personality complemented her wardrobe with thick gold hoop earrings and a rectangle clutch. Finishing Tischendorf’s outfit was a pair of coordinating blue strappy sandals. The silhouette had crisscross straps on the toe and a small thick heel.

A closer look at Rika Tischendorf strappy sandals and Babyface’s loafers at GQ’s Global Creativity Awards on April 6, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Babyface was sharply suited for the occasion. The Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter donned a black Gucci blazer with a matching top underneath and black pants. Completing the “Everytime I Close My Eyes” artist’s look was shiny black loafers.

The GQ Global Creativity Awards celebrates the world’s most inspiring creatives. This year’s honorees included Apple CEO Tim Cook, Donald Glover, Karol G, “Squid Game” actress Hoyeon Jung, electric skateboarder Tyshawn Jones, William Strobeck and fashion designers, Yohji Yamamoto, Grace Wales Bonner and Gaetano Pesce.

