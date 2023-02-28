Austin Butler Styles Sheer Shirt With Valentino Suit & Dress Shoes at CDGA 2023

Austin Butler joined the star-studded presenter’s list, including Christina Ricci, Hunter Schafer, and Ashley Park, for last night’s 25th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Celebrity stylist Sandra Amador dressed the “Elvis” superstar in Maison Valentino for the occasion. He donned a structured, tailored black suit for the night. He layered the bold blazer with pronounced lapels atop a button-down sheer shirt. Butler’s trousers seamlessly matched the blazer and created a clean silhouette.

Austin Butler attends the 25th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

On his feet, he opted for black dress shoes complete with a shiny finish. This style is a constant on red carpets as it allows wearers to dress up and stand out in extreme comfort. Like many patent leather tuxedo shoes, the design featured thin black laces and a rounded toe. The thespian coupled a similar pair with a burgundy suit by Gucci to the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards recently.

Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, and Austin Butler attend the 25th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Butler’s go-to styles are often relaxed and easygoing, including Converse sneakers and lace-up leather boots. Since the “Zoey 101” star began working with stylist Sandra Amador while promoting Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” he’s garnered a sleek streak with an array of Cuban-heeled boots from brands including Prada, Gucci, Celine, Jimmy Choo, and Saint Laurent. He usually brings his charismatic charm down to his feet, no matter the festivity.

Celebrating excellence in film, television, and short-form costume design, this year marks the 25th anniversary of the CDGA and is the one night a year that designers spend together celebrating their work and their contemporaries. The occasion bestowed the Career Achievement Award to Deborah L. Scott, designer for films including “Titanic” and “Back to the Future.” Bette Midler and Angela Bassett were also honored with the Distinguished Collaborator Award and Spotlight Award.

