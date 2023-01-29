Austin Butler Gleams in Silky Suit and Jet-Black Boots at ‘AARP’ Movies for Grownups Awards 2023

Austin Butler was sharply suited for the 2023 ‘AARP’ Movies for Grownups Awards.

The Golden Globe-winning actor arrived to the occasion with Baz Luhrmann, who was presented with the Best Director award at the ceremony. While hitting the red carpet at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, Butler posed in a sharp black suit. His silky set, which featured a pointed-lapeled blazer and matching trousers, was layered atop an unbuttoned white shirt for a nonchalantly classic appearance.

Austin Butler attends AARP’s 2023 Movies for Grownups Awards at Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills on Jan. 28, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A thin gold bracelet and ring completed Butler’s ensemble.

When it came to footwear, Butler slipped into a sharp set of leather boots. The “Elvis” star’s style included smooth black uppers with almond-shaped toes and short block heels. The style added an effortless alternative to brogues or loafers, while also remaining timeless and versatile for everyday wear.

A closer look at Butler’s boots. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Austin Butler and Baz Luhrmann attend AARP’s 2023 Movies for Grownups Awards at Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills on Jan. 28, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Movies for Grownups Awards are hosted annually by AARP (American Association of Retired Persons), honoring the films and television shows that are favored by audiences in the 50-year-plus demographic. Held at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, the 2023 occasion was hosted by Alan Cumming. This year’s awards honored Jamie Lee Curtis with the Career Achievement award, while other recipients included Michelle Yeoh (Best Actress), Brendan Fraser (Best Actor) and Best Director (Baz Luhrmann).

