Austin Butler Sharpens Up in Saint Laurent Suit at Oscars With Shiny Boots for Red Carpet 2023

Austin Butler attended the 95th Academy Awards tonight in Los Angeles. Butler is nominated for Best Lead Actor for his role in “Elvis.”

The occasion saw Butler outfitted in a black suit by Saint Laurent. The “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” actor’s ensemble featured a double-breasted blazer with glossy black buttons, layered atop matching tailored trousers. A preppy black bowtie completed Butler’s attire, sharply tying the outfit all together.

Austin Butler at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

On his feet, Butler wore a classic pair of black ankle boots with pointy square toes and an appealing patent leather finish. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

Austin Butler at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Where shoes are concerned, Butler’s go-to styles are often relaxed and easygoing, including Converse sneakers and lace-up leather boots. Since the “Zoey 101” star began working with stylist Sandra Amador while promoting Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” he’s garnered a sleek streak with an array of Cuban-heeled boots from brands including Prada, Gucci, Celine, Jimmy Choo and Saint Laurent.

A closer look at Austin Butler’s shoes. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

“Elvis” follows rock ‘n’ roll icon Elvis Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented superstardom while maintaining a complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker, over 20 years.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

