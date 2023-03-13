Austin Butler Poses in Pussy-Bow Blouse & Heeled Boots at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023 With Kaia Gerber

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber brought date night to the red carpet at Vanity Fair‘s 2023 Oscars party.

Butler arrived with Gerber to the occasion at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night, wearing a black Saint Laurent suit.

(L-R): Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The “Elvis” star’s Sandra Amador-styled ensemble, hailing from the brand’s fall 2023 menswear collection, featured a sharp-lapeled blazer and matching high-waisted trousers. The Anthony Vaccarello-designed set was layered beneath a deep indigo-purple silk top with a pussy-bow neckline, accessorized by a thin chain pendant necklace.

Gerber, meanwhile, sparkled in a silver Celine dress designed by Heidi Slimane. Her halter-neck outfit was crafted from black silk, coated in shimmering silver sequins for a disco-worthy finish. The piece also gained a sleek edge from a backless silhouette, keyhole bodice and thigh-high slit. Diamond stud earrings and a thin silver ring finished Gerber’s outfit.

(L-R): Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, both Butler and Gerber wore sharp footwear from their outfits’ respective brands. Gerber opted for a minimalist pair of low-heeled black sandals, complete with thin crystal-lined straps, for a sparkly finish to her statement outfit.

Butler, meanwhile, zipped into a pair of glossy black leather Saint Laurent boots with faintly squared toes and 2-inch block heels. The set added a slick finish to his sultry attire, giving it a modern edge with a height boost that’s gaining traction within the men’s footwear market today.

A closer look at Gerber and Butler’s shoes. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The annual Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair celebrates the end of the awards season, as well as the winners of the 2023 Academy Awards. The event will feature a red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, hosted by YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg. The carpet is one of the year’s most star-studded events, with 2023 guests including Kylie Jenner, Florence Pugh, Nancy Pelosi and Channing Tatum — as well as Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser, among others.

PHOTOS: Discover the ‘Vanity Fair’ 2023 Oscars party red carpet arrivals in the gallery.