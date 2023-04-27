Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Are a Chic Couple in Leather Boots & Studded Pumps at Time 100 Gala 2023

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber brought sleek style to the 2023 Time 100 Gala in New York tonight. The superstar duo had all eyes on them as they arrived on the red carpet at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

The “Elvis” actor donned a dark suit with a white button-down shirt and a black tie. The Golden Globe Award winner’s overcoat included a pocket square, pointy satin lapels and streamlined buttons at the center.

(L-R) Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler attend the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: Getty Images

Gerber wore a gray sleeveless turtleneck maxi dress that included a dramatic pleated skirt. Sticking to a minimalistic moment, the “Babylon” star accessorized with a pearl bracelet. For footwear, Gerber slipped into a pair of PVC pumps. The shoes peeked out underneath her dress and were decorated with studs.

As for Butler, he complemented his ensemble with black leather boots. The smooth style featured an elongated pointed toe and was set on a square heel.

Austin Butler attends the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: Getty Images

Butler’s shoe styles are often relaxed and easygoing, including Converse sneakers and lace-up leather boots. Since the “Zoey 101” star began working with stylist Sandra Amador while promoting Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” he’s garnered a sleek streak with an array of Cuban-heeled boots from brands including Prada, Gucci, Celine, Jimmy Choo and Saint Laurent.

(L-R) Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler attend the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: Getty Images for TIME

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. The 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.

