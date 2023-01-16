Austin Butler Slips on Leather Boots & Satin-Lapeled Suit at Critics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Austin Butler went dark for the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles. The actor is nominated this evening for Best Actor for his titular role in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis.” This was Butler’s first public appearance since the passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

While hitting the red carpet at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Butler arrived with Luhrmann and his wife, costume designer Catherine Martin — both also respectively nominated at the awards for Best Director and Best Costume Design for “Elvis.”

(L-R) Catherine Martin, Austin Butler and Baz Luhrmann attend the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

For the occasion, Butler wore a jet-black suit with sharp satin lapels, layered atop an unbuttoned black shirt. His minimalist, monochrome attire was finished with a thin gold pendant necklace, as well as a gold lapel pin.

When it came to footwear, Butler’s suit was complemented by a set of black leather boots. His almond-toed style was finished with a pair of short heels, likely totaling 1 to 2 inches in height. The set added a streamlined base to his outfit while providing a chic alternative to the formal loafers or oxfords traditionally worn on the red carpet.

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards honors the achievements of filmmaking and television programming selected by the more than 600 members who complete the Critics Choice Association. This year, Chelsea Handler will host the star-studded event held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Cruise and Janelle Monae are some of the nominees expected to attend the prestigious event.

