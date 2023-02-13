Austin Butler Slips on Heeled Boots With Sharp Suit at Oscars Nominees Luncheon 2023

Austin Butler brought dapper edge to the 2023 Oscars Nominees Luncheon. The actor is nominated at the Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — for the first time this year for Best Actor for his performance in the drama “Elvis.”

Butler hit the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., for the occasion, wearing a sharp gray suit. His double-breasted style included a long-sleeved blazer with wide pointed lapels and three rows of dark tortoiseshell buttons. Matching pleated trousers and a white collared shirt, as well as a thin chain necklace, completed his ensemble with a classic finish.

Austin Butler attends the 2023 Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 13, 2023. CREDIT: JC Olivera/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Butler slipped into black leather boots — one of his go-to styles on the red carpet as of late. This set included smooth uppers with rounded almond toes and elasticized Chelsea side panels. Short block heels totaling at least 2 inches in height completed the style with a subtle height boost, while tapping into Butler’s current ’70s-inspired, leading man-esque wardrobe.

A closer look at Butler’s boots. CREDIT: JC Olivera/Getty Images

The Oscars Nominees Luncheon is an annual luncheon that celebrates the nominated actors, actresses, filmmakers and craftspeople ahead of the Oscars. This year’s event, held before the March 12 awards ceremony, was held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Guests included an array of nominated stars, including Tom Cruise, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler, Colin Farrell and Michelle Williams.

