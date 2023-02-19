Austin Butler Suits Up in Pinstripes and Boots at Chanel & Charles Finch’s Pre-BAFTAs Dinner

Austin Butler made a sharp entrance in London for Chanel’s annual dinner hosted with Charles Finch, held ahead of the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). This year, the event featured a guest list including Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Lily Allen, Naomi Ackie and Eddie Redmayne.
On Saturday night, Butler arrived to 5 Hertford Street for the occasion in a gray suit. The “Elvis” star’s ensemble featured a double-breasted blazer with glossy black buttons, layered atop matching trousers. Both pieces were composed of smooth charcoal gray wool printed with a thin pinstriped pattern. A light gray button-up shirt completed Butler’s attire, as well as a delicate gold chain necklace.
When it came to shoes, Butler’s outfit was complete with a set of black leather boots. The “Carrie Diaries” star’s style appeared to include almond-shaped toes with smooth uppers. Though the style couldn’t be fully seen, it was likely complete with zip-up or Chelsea-style sides and 1-2-inch Cuban heels — similarly to pairs Butler has made part of his ongoing rotation from brands including Celine and Saint Laurent in recent months.
PHOTOS: Discover Chanel’s spring 2023 couture collection in the gallery.