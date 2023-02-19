Austin Butler Suits Up in Pinstripes and Boots at Chanel & Charles Finch’s Pre-BAFTAs Dinner

Austin Butler made a sharp entrance in London for Chanel’s annual dinner hosted with Charles Finch, held ahead of the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). This year, the event featured a guest list including Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Lily Allen, Naomi Ackie and Eddie Redmayne.

On Saturday night, Butler arrived to 5 Hertford Street for the occasion in a gray suit. The “Elvis” star’s ensemble featured a double-breasted blazer with glossy black buttons, layered atop matching trousers. Both pieces were composed of smooth charcoal gray wool printed with a thin pinstriped pattern. A light gray button-up shirt completed Butler’s attire, as well as a delicate gold chain necklace.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: Austin Butler attends the Charles Finch x CHANEL Pre-BAFTA Dinner at 5 Hertford Street on February 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage) CREDIT: Mike Marsland/WireImage

When it came to shoes, Butler’s outfit was complete with a set of black leather boots. The “Carrie Diaries” star’s style appeared to include almond-shaped toes with smooth uppers. Though the style couldn’t be fully seen, it was likely complete with zip-up or Chelsea-style sides and 1-2-inch Cuban heels — similarly to pairs Butler has made part of his ongoing rotation from brands including Celine and Saint Laurent in recent months.

A closer look at Butler’s boots. CREDIT: Mike Marsland/WireImage

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) honor the year's top film performances. Hosted by Richard E. Grant in London's Royal Festival Hall, the 2023 ceremony will include Sandy Powell's recipient of the BAFTA's fellowship, and a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II led by Dame Helen Mirren. Among the top nominees are "All Quiet on the Western Front" (14), followed by "The Banshees of Inisherin" and "Everything Everywhere All At Once" (10 nods each) and "Elvis" (9).

