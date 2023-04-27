Aubrey Plaza Makes a Red Statement in Carolina Herrera Minidress & Pointy Pumps at Time 100 Gala 2023

Aubrey Plaza made a red-hot arrival at the Time 100 Gala tonight at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. She was one of the many honorees of the night as one of the most influential people of the year.

Plaza’s stylist, Jessica Paster, looked to Carolina Herrera‘s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection for “The White Lotus” star’s look. She was dressed in a red minidress designed from lustrous silk that featured a pronounced caped shoulder and a mock neckline. Her accessories included jewelry from Yvonne Leon and Rainbow K.

Aubrey Plaza at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the actress selected black pointy pumps. Plaza’s shoe style tends to be both stylish and comfortable. She often wears classic pumps or ankle boots with a block heel for a chic yet practical look. Plaza also likes to add a pop of color to her outfits with bold statement shoes, such as bright red pumps or patterned flats.

The “Parks and Recreation” alum is known for her unique sense of style, often mixing vintage pieces with modern designs. She tends to favor tailored suits and blazers, as well as feminine dresses with a vintage twist. Plaza is also a fan of bold accessories, such as statement earrings or chunky necklaces. Her fashion choices often reflect her playful and confident personality, making her a standout on the red carpet and in everyday life.

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. The 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.