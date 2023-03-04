Aubrey Plaza Gives Menswear-Inspired Moment in Slouchy Black Suit and Crystal Heels at Independent Spirit Awards Red Carpet

Aubrey Plaza attended the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards tonight in Los Angeles. Plaza is nominated for the category Best Lead Performance and Best First Feature for her roll in “Emily the Criminal.”

Aubrey Plaza attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: WireImage

Dapperly dressed, Plaza wore a menswear-inspired look that included strappy crystalized heels. The “White Lotus” star was outfitted in a black oversized double breasted blazer with matt black lapels and matching buttons. The blazer was worn with coordinating slouchy bottoms.

When it came to footwear, Plaza strapped into a pair of sandals to finish her look. The “Parks & Recreation” actress‘ footwear featured pointed toes with crystalized ankle and toe straps, set atop matching thin soles. Though the set’s heels could not be seen, they likely included a stiletto shape totaling 4 to 5 inches in height, given Plaza’s past red carpet heel choices.

Related Regina Hall Wows in White Lacey Dress and Crystal Sandals at Independent Spirit Awards Red Carpet MJ Rodriguez Blooms in Burgundy Mini Dress and Gold Sandals at Independent Spirit Awards Red Carpet Quinta Brunson Wows in Feathered Dress at Independent Spirit Awards Red Carpet 2023

A closer look at Aubrey Plaza’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

The 2023 Independent Spirit Awards is held in Los Angeles at the Santa Monica Pier on March 4, 2023. The ceremony is hosted by Hasan Minhaj and will feature a wide range of presenters including Adam Brody, Aubrey Plaza, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeremy Pope, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kevin Bacon, Lily Tomlin, Stephanie Hsu, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Austin Butler among others. Featured categories at the show will include Best Film, Best Lead Performance, Best Supporting Performance, and Best First Feature. Noteable nominees include Jamie Lee Curtis, Gabrielle Union, Mia Goth, Taylor Russel, Michelle Yeoh and Aubrey Plaza.

Aubrey Plaza attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

PHOTOS: See all of the celebrity red carpet arrivals at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards.