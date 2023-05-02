Aubrey Plaza Commands Attention in Daring Cutout Dress by Stella McCartney & Opera Gloves on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023

Aubrey Plaza brought sustainable fashion to the 2023 Met Gala in New York tonight.

“The White Lotus” star was clad in a white Stella McCartney made of sustainable materials. The garment featured an asymmetrical sleeveless bodice with a circular cutout on the chest trimmed with sparkling silver chain detailing. The skirt of Plaza’s gown was free-flowing and swept the floor.

Aubrey Plaza attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.” CREDIT: Getty Images

As for accessories, Plaza sported shiny black gloves that traveled up her arms worn with a rectangular clutch and high-shine diamond-encrusted jewelry. The “Emily the Criminal” actress styled her dark brown locks in a sleek bun adorned with a dainty black bun along with wispy front-facing bangs.

Although they weren’t visible thanks to the lengthy hem of her dress, the comedian likely wore some type of black pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandal heels also from Stella McCartney. Both footwear options are staples in the thespian’s wardrobe on and off the red carpet.

Aubrey Plaza attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.” CREDIT: Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Plaza’s shoe style is sleek and sharp. On the red carpet, the “Parks & Recreation” actress can be seen in neutral and colorful heeled pumps and sandals from brands including Christian Louboutin, Sophia Webster, Jimmy Choo and Brian Atwood; she’s even ventured out in Thom Browne’s heeled Oxfords, as well. When off-duty, Plaza can be seen in low-top white sneakers, including affordable pairs from Feiyue. The actress has also become an emerging figure in the fashion industry, attending and walking in runway shows for Opening Ceremony and Moschino over the years.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

