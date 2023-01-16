Aubrey Plaza Commands Attention in Sparkling Louis Vuitton Dress & Satin Platforms at Critics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Aubrey Plaza sparkled at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards tonight in Los Angeles. The actress, who starred as Harper in HBO’s “The White Lotus,” will serve as a presenter during the ceremony.

While hitting the red carpet at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Plaza posed in a custom Louis Vuitton gown. Styled by Sophie Lopez, her sleeveless ensemble featured a column silhouette with a sharp V-shaped neckline crafted from ombre yellow and red tulle.

Aubrey Plaza attends the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2023. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Covered in light-catching burgundy sequins, the dress was sleekly finished with a dynamic thigh-high side slit. Layered gold bracelets and a set of gold and diamond huggie earrings finished Plaza’s outfit.

When it came to footwear, Plaza’s outfit was finished with a versatile set of platform sandals. Her black satin style featured thick soles topped with thin ankle and toe straps. Providing added elevation were thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, giving Plaza a slick height boost while on the carpet — and also allowing her gown to take center stage in the process.

A closer look at Plaza’s platform sandals. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Plaza is starting 2023 with a busy schedule. She is currently filming her newest project, Francis Ford Coppola’s sci-fi movie “Megalopolis,” and will host “Saturday Night Live” on Jan. 21. Recently, Plaza has become a notable figure on red carpets and also in the fashion world. She has attended fashion shows of brands like Thome Browne, Opening Ceremony and Moschino.

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards honors the achievements of filmmaking and television programming selected by the more than 600 members who complete the Critics Choice Association. This year, Chelsea Handler will host the star-studded event held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Cruise and Janelle Monae are some of the nominees expected to attend the prestigious event.

