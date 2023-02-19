Aubrey Plaza Soars in Black Miu Miu Crop Top, Skirt and Platform Sandals at Directors’ Guild Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Aubrey Plaza revamped cutouts for the 2023 Directors Guild Awards. The actress was one of numerous stars attending the event, including Nicole Kidman, Anna Kendrick and Christina Ricci.

Plaza hit the red carpet at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown for the occasion on Saturday, wearing a black Miu Miu outfit styled by Jessica Paster. The “White Lotus” star’s ensemble featured a sleeveless crop top with a plunging sweetheart neckline and thin front strip, creating a triangular cutout. A matching skirt with a thigh-high slit completed Plaza’s minimalist outfit, which Paster accessorized with gleaming gold hoop earrings, several thin bracelets and stacked rings from Just Desi.

Aubrey Plaza attends the 27th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 18, 2023. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Plaza’s ensemble was boosted with a pair of platform sandals. Cast in the same black hue as her dress, the satin style included thin ankle straps and wide toe straps atop thick platform soles. A pair of thick heels, likely totaling 4-5 inches in height, finished the set with a sharp height boost. The pair also added to Plaza’s outfit’s strappy accents, matching them with a similar tone and shape to create a head-to-toe monochrome moment.

Aubrey Plaza attends the 27th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 18, 2023. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Directors Guild Awards celebrates the top achievements in films, documentaries, television and commercials. Held at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown in Los Angeles, Calif., the 2023 ceremony was hosted by Judd Apatow and included Baz Lurhmann and Catherine Martin’s awarding with the Art Directors Guild’s Cinematic Imagery Award. The top winners from the event included “Babylon,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “Severance” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

