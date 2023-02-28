Ashley Park Styles Chained Stella McCartney Boots With Crystal-Embellished Ankle Brace at CDGA 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashley Park won’t let an ankle injury get her down — especially for the 2023 Costume Designers Guild Awards. The “Emily in Paris” actress attended the event as one of its presenters, bestowing the Excellence in Variety, Reality Competition, Live Television award to Carrie Cramer and Jason Rembert for their work on “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: Girl Run That Sh-t Back.”

While on the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Monday night, Park arrived in a flowing cobalt blue gown. The actress’ ensemble featured a twisted bodice with a side cutout and gleaming central trim, complete with a sharply draped train and thigh-high slit.

The sleek piece was elevated with delicate lariat necklaces, sculptural rings and layered gold and diamond drop earrings, including a $2,240 Katkim Amorét ear pin and diamond-studded Unchain My Art drop chains by Delfina Delettrez.

When it came to footwear, Park brought a punky take to formal footwear to accommodate her ankle injury, previously seen at Paris Couture Week earlier this year. The “Mean Girls” star ditched her usual stiletto-heeled sandals and platforms in favor of shorter Stella McCartney boots. Her $970 Skyla style featured stretchy black vegan leather uppers with squared toes, accented by coated chain hardware.

4.52-inch thermoplastic polyurethane block heels and matching chunky soles finished the set, giving Park the feel of wearing 2.75-inch heels to provide greater comfort and accommodation for her thick ankle brace. The style brought the actress’ sleek eveningwear a rebellious finish from their edgy silhouette, while simultaneously proving that high fashion and health accommodations can meet halfway — and without sacrificing glamour, no less (her brace was even bedazzled with allover crystals, making it an accessory itself).

The Costume Designers Guild Awards celebrate the top costume designers across film, television and short-form design in a range of genres. This year’s event, marking its 25th anniversary, will be held at The Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The occasion will bestow the Career Achievement Award to Deborah L. Scott, designer for films including “Titanic” and “Back to the Future.” Bette Midler and Angela Bassett will also be respectively honored with the Distinguished Collaborator Award and Spotlight Award.

